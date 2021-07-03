Electoral symbols allotted to 32 political parties in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) : , Jul 03 (APP):The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission has allotted the electoral symbols to 32 registered political parties for general elections in AJK.

The AJK Election Commission's Mirpur District Election Officer, Arshad Hussain Khawaja told APP here late Friday that election symbols allotted to major political parties among them included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK (PTI) (cricket Bat – BALLA), Pakistan Muslim League (N) AJK chapter (Tiger), Jammu Kashmir Liberation League (Lantern), AJK chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (Scale), Pakistan Peoples Party AJK Branch (Arrow), All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference (Horse) Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party (Sword), Jammu & Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan- AJK (Crane) and others.

Besides, the AJK Election Commission has also allotted electoral symbols to the hundreds of the independent candidates.

The District Elections Officer told that the candidates belonging to above 32 political parties as well as independent candidates have jumped in to the elections arena in all 45 electoral Constituencies (including 33 in 10 districts of AJK and 12 meant for Pakistan-based refugees of occupied-Jammu & Kashmir) in 53-member Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, lower house of the AJK Parliament, on direct adult franchise basis, for next five-year constitutional term under Act-1974, the Constitution of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Rest of the eight reserved seats including five meant for women folk and one each for technocrats, ulema/mashaikh and overseas Kashmiris will be filled in later on by the electoral college comprising 45 members to be elected in the scheduled polls on direct adult franchise basis.

Polling will be held on July 25, 2021 from 8.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m without any pause simultaneously in all above 45 electoral constituencies in AJK districts as well as in various parts of Pakistan where the refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir lived in.