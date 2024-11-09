Electric buses in five major cities soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to run electric buses in five major cities including Lahore soon.

The purchase of electric buses in five cities of Punjab, including Lahore, has entered the final stages.

Provincial metropolis will become the first and largest state-of-the-art green bus depot in history.

Preparations for the establishment of a state-of-the-art "Vehicle Testing Laboratory" in Punjab, is also in the final stages.

Officials sources told APP that citizens using this service would be able to call 15 and extension number 6 on their phones to report complaints about traffic and transport.