Electric Buses Start From October In Attock: Anil Saeed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:43 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Anil Saeed said on Monday that all possible measures are being taken to improve the traffic system.
According to ADC office, Anil expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority at DC Office Attock.
The meeting was attended by RTA Secretary Sardar Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Attock Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, DSP Motorway Police Manzoor Khan, and other officials.
During the meeting, matters such as road safety, vehicle fitness regime, overloading and charging, axle load management, use of gas cylinders in vehicles, installation of solar-powered traffic signals, registration of Qingqi rickshaws, computerization of weighing stations, action against vehicles with expired route permits, improvement of bus terminals, and introduction of electric buses were discussed.
It was informed that electric buses will start operating in Attock from October, while issues related to rickshaw parking and other traffic matters will also be resolved soon.
APP/rhn/378
