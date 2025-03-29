Open Menu

Electric Buses To Play On Eid Holidays Also

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, electric buses will provide travel facilities to citizens even during the Eid holidays, PTC sources said on Saturday.

Electric buses are being operated from the Green Town depot stop managed by the Punjab Transport Company (PTC) to the railway station. Electric buses operating in Lahore will ply on the roads with all their splendor.

These buses are providing travel facilities to Green Town passengers from the busiest route railway station in Lahore. The buses will provide travel facilities from 6 am to 11 pm.

PTC sources further informed that the company is conducting feasibility studies to assess the transport demand on urban bus routes in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Sialkot. The company plans to introduce diesel hybrid/electric buses in these cities soon.

