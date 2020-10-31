UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Buses To Start In Capital By December: Fawad Chaudhri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:09 PM

Electric buses to start in capital by December: Fawad Chaudhri

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said federal capital would be the first city to have environment friendly electric transport with 38 electric buses by December this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said federal capital would be the first city to have environment friendly electric transport with 38 electric buses by December this year.

He said signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German company for introducing electric vehicular technology would expedite work on the government's policy against environmental pollution.

Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, the minister said it was a matter of satisfaction that two technology giants of China and Germany had shown their keen interest in electric vehicles.

He told that under the new MoU, the German company would make its investment in three phases; bus operations, installations of its manufacturing plants and technology transfer to Pakistan.

He hoped that the project would attract US $ 3 to 5 billion foreign investment.

Fawad Chaudhri said, the Ministry of Science and Technology has tremendous achievements during last 13 months by setting up Medical Health Cities in Faisalabad, Sialkot and other cities for indigenous manufacturing of medical equipments of international standard.

He hoped that the project would invite US $ 2 to 3 billion foreign investment in the country.

To a question about the reports of any deal of the government with Shahbaz Sharif, the Federal Minister replied that the government had clear stance from day one that it was ready for talks with anyone on any issue except the subject of accountability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Faisalabad Technology China German Company Vehicles Germany Sialkot December From Government Billion

Recent Stories

French Interior Ministry Opens Crisis Headquarters ..

7 minutes ago

Fawad criticises PML-N leaders for targeting natio ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish president's spokesman, minister test posit ..

8 minutes ago

Role of Tiger Force vital during COVID-19: Ministe ..

8 minutes ago

Sharif family divides: Chohan

8 minutes ago

Scotland edge out Wales in Six Nations finale

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.