Electric feeder inaugurated in FDA city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) installed another feeder for supply of electricity in FDA housing scheme developed by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

FDA Chairman Ch Latif Nazar inaugurated the feeder on Wednesday.

MNA Faizullah Kamoka, Chief Executive Officer Fesco Bashir Ahmed, FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem and others were also present.

In his briefing, Chief Engineer Shahid Mahmood said Rs 760 million had been paid to the Fesco for two grid stations in the FDA city, adding that one grid station having 20 MW capacity had been completed.

He said that total 21 feeders would be made functional in the housing scheme of which five had been completed.

He said that sewerage and water supply lines would also be functional after availability of electricity.