UrduPoint.com

Electric Feeder Inaugurated In FDA City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:04 PM

Electric feeder inaugurated in FDA city

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) installed another feeder for supply of electricity in FDA housing scheme developed by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) installed another feeder for supply of electricity in FDA housing scheme developed by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

FDA Chairman Ch Latif Nazar inaugurated the feeder on Wednesday.

MNA Faizullah Kamoka, Chief Executive Officer Fesco Bashir Ahmed, FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem and others were also present.

In his briefing, Chief Engineer Shahid Mahmood said Rs 760 million had been paid to the Fesco for two grid stations in the FDA city, adding that one grid station having 20 MW capacity had been completed.

He said that total 21 feeders would be made functional in the housing scheme of which five had been completed.

He said that sewerage and water supply lines would also be functional after availability of electricity.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Water Company Million Housing

Recent Stories

Lahorites asked to celebrate I-Day by planting tre ..

Lahorites asked to celebrate I-Day by planting trees

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 13kg hashish

ANF seizes 13kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 EU's Michel Urges Lebanon to Swiftly Form Gov't Af ..

EU's Michel Urges Lebanon to Swiftly Form Gov't After Appointment of New Prime M ..

2 minutes ago

Nazir Chohan parts ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group

17 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

37 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.