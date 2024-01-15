Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Engr Muhammad Amir has said that the work of removing 11 KV HT and LT lines and poles is being done on a priority basis for the timely completion of different development projects in the district.

He said the FESCO was playing its full role for the beautification of the city. He said that the poles and wires obstructing the construction of Abdullahpur flyover were being shifted immediately.

In this regard, FESCO is in contact with the district administration and other institutions.

He further said that FESCO had constituted teams for various ongoing projects in the city, which would immediately remove any kind of complaints or obstacles related to electricity.

He also directed the officers concerned to remove all the electrical installations that were obstructing in widening of roads and expansion of other projects to provide maximum relief to people.

