Electric Pole In Middle Of Road Relocated On Ombudsman Order
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) An electric pole that was installed right in the middle of Khangarh road in Muzaffargarh district was relocated to the side of the road on the orders of Federal Ombudsman (FO) after a citizen complained the pole posed risk of accidents.
A citizen Muhammad Abbas, a resident of Seet Pur, district Muzaffargarh, had filed a complaint with the regional office of federal ombudsman in Multan stating that Mepco had installed an electric pole in the middle of Khangarh road causing traffic hurdle. The pole become invisible during nights or hazy weather conditions and can cause accidents exposing motorists to risk of accidents. He said, he approached Mepco authorities time and again but no action was taken.
Investigations Officer FO Multan region Mahmood Khan Mahay summoned Mepco officials and ordered them to relocate the electric pole suitably within two days.
Executive Engineer (Construction) Mepco Muzaffargarh Nazir Gopang complied with the orders and got the electric pole relocated.
Mahmood Khan Mahay said in a statement that swift and free of cost justice delivery was the main objective of the Federal Ombudsman and encouraged people to file complaints on a plain paper or through electronic means of communications if they were facing any problem due to maladministration of federal departments.
