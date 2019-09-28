UrduPoint.com
Electric Shock Claims A Life

Sat 28th September 2019

Electric shock claims a life

A 30-year-old man was killed after being electrocuted in the area of Landhi town located in Karachi in wee hours on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :A 30-year-old man was killed after being electrocuted in the area of Landhi town located in Karachi in wee hours on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials the deceased, identified as Zeeshan , received a strong electric shock after he touched a naked wire while he was picking up garbage, reported a private news channel.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital, the officials said.

