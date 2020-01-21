UrduPoint.com
Electric Shock Claims A Life,injures Four In Chichawatni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:54 PM

One was killed while four others sustained serious injuries due to electrocution in Chichawatni on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :One was killed while four others sustained serious injuries due to electrocution in Chichawatni on Tuesday.

According to police sources the ill-fatted incident occurred during a wedding function, a nude electric cable was hanging below and one of the wedding participants accidentally touched it, a private news channel reported.

The wedding ceremony was being held in the street, people were terrified at first but the rescue team controlled the chaotic situation with the help of locals, body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, the sources stated.

