Electric Shock Injures Two Workers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Two workers sustained injuries after receiving an electric shock while installing a cable in the Pully Top Khana area of Sialkot.
According to rescue spokesperson, the incident occurred when the workers were working to install cables who accidentally came into contact with live electric wires.
Both men were injured in the electric shock.
The victims have been identified as 44-year-old Imran (son of Sajid) and 26-year-old Zakir Khan (son of Ameen Khan), both residents of Khrota Syedan, Sialkot.
Rescue teams shifted both injured workers to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH) for medical treatment.
