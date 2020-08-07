Electric shop catches fire in Lahore

Electric items reduced to ashes when fire explored in an electric shop situated in Shah Alam Market, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Electric items reduced to ashes when fire explored in an electric shop situated in Shah Alam Market, here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. Later on, theysucceeded to control the fire. No loss of life was reported.

The cause behind the fire was stated to be short circuiting.