Electric supply to Qasimabad, City talukas suspended due to fault in HESCO power supply line: spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The electric supply to the entire area in Qasimabad and City talukas powered by the Qasimabad grid station was suddenly suspended for almost six hours here Saturday morning due to a fault in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) power supply line.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the fault was traced in the supply line of Hala Naka circuit, which he said was one of the 2 circuits including Jamshoro circuit which power the 132 KV grid.

He said because of the fault supply to 25 feeders powered by the grid was suspended.

The company apologized to the consumers for the problems caused by the outage.

The people of Hyderabad have been blaming HESCO for carrying outextensive load shedding besides the power outages due to faults.