Electric Vehicle Policy To Be Launched Soon: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam

Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:04 PM

Electric vehicle policy to be launched soon: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said that the electric vehicle policy would soon be launched after its approval from the Federal cabinet.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the policy was aimed at making environment clean, green and pollution free.

He said that the government was taking steps to enhance reliance on renewable energy as country was facing looming threat of the climate changes.

The SAPM maintained that the masses were well aware of the facts related to country's progress.

Speaking about the PDM's public gatherings, he said the opposition had failed to get public response, adding the people have rejected their negative agenda.

He challenged Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to come and visit the areas where billion tree Tsunami project was succeeded.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to ensure safe future for coming generations and make country free from climatic challenges.

The SAPM praised the PM for successfully putting green and clean Pakistan initiative at the global climate summit.

He said due to special attention of the climate ministry on national parks, its number had been increased to 40 from 30 at national level.

He said in order to ensure transparency, the ministry would submit all the details about billion tree Tsunami' to the apex court.

