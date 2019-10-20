Electric water-coolers being installed at parks: DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam has said that facility of clean drinking water was being ensured in parks by installing electric water-coolers.

During his visit to Linear Park, Vehari Chowk, here on Sunday, he said that horticulture and civil work was being completed in all parks on priority basis.

He said all possible resources were being utilised to improve condition of parks and to restore recreational activities.

He said electric water-coolers had been installed at Aam Khas Bagh and Bagh Langay Khan while dustbins had been installed at Shah Shams Park and Goal Bagh Park.

He snubbed the officers concerned over poor cleanliness and trimming of plants in the park and directed them to bring improvement.