Electric wheelchair lift installed at Embassy of Japan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :An electric wheelchair lift was installed at the stairs of the entrance of consular building of Embassy of Japan for better accessibility for the physically handicapped persons.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori along with Muhammad Shafiq Ur Rehman, president of Milestone Society for the special persons, inaugurated the newly installed electric wheelchair lift, a press release on Tuesday said.

It said, the installation of the lift for wheelchairs realized a more convenient and accessible embassy and enabled physically handicapped persons to apply for a visa at ease.

Ambassador MATSUDA Kuninori, speaking on the occasion, said the embassy was continuing to provide support for persons with disabilities in Pakistan.

"Physically handicapped persons deserve more attention and support and Japan will continue helping them to become an active part of the society". We would like to recognize this importance especially Japan is going to host Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo this summer, he added.