Electric Wheelchair Manufacturing Plant To Be Set Up Soon: Ahmed Hassan Dehar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:02 PM

Electric wheelchair manufacturing plant to be set up soon: Ahmed Hassan Dehar

Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ahmed Hassan Dehar said a special plant for manufacturing of electric wheelchairs would be set up with the Punjab government cooperation in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ahmed Hassan Dehar said a special plant for manufacturing of electric wheelchairs would be set up with the Punjab government cooperation in city.

Similarly, digital stick for the blind and braille publication press unit would also be set up to facilitate special persons.

He expressed these remarks in a meeting with Commissioner Multan Shan-ul-Haq and officials of the Social Welfare Department.

MNA Ahmed Hassan also announced to himself extend financial assistance for setting up the plant.

MPA Saleem Labar, Director Development Waqas Khakwani, Director Social Welfare Rai Akhtar Azhar and other officials were also present in the meeting.

