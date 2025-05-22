Open Menu

Electric Wheelchairs Given To 10 Special Education Students

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In collaboration with UNICEF, the Punjab government distributed electric wheelchairs to 10 deserving special education students in the Bahawalpur Division.

A ceremony was held at the Government Institute for Slow Learners Bahawalpur in this regard. Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was also attended by the District Officer Special Education, principals, teachers, parents, and students. The participants of the ceremony paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their success in Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, while congratulating the Chief of Army Staff on being awarded the rank of Field Marshal.

The District Officer stated that on the instructions of the Punjab government, special children are provided with assistive devices according to their needs after health screening, including wheelchairs, hearing aids, and others. He said that efforts would continue to make special children useful citizens of the society.

