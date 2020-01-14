UrduPoint.com
Electric Wheelchairs Given To University Students

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:32 PM

Electric wheelchairs given to university students

As many as 21 special students belonging to various universities of Southern Punjab were given electric wheelchairs under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students in a ceremony at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 21 special students belonging to various universities of Southern Punjab were given electric wheelchairs under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students in a ceremony at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

Provincial food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary was the chief guest on the occasion.

He said 208 electric wheelchairs were being distributed across the country during the first phase of this scheme. The government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to promoting education in the country and welfare of special students was being fully considered through providing them with free education in universities, he added.

He appreciated the Higher Education Commission for execution of Electric Wheelchairs Scheme for Special Students of Universities and lauded Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for hosting a grand ceremony for special students of Southern Punjab.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Vice-Chancellor, Bahaudin Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Vice-Chancellor, Govt. Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur and Dur-e-Shahwar Sadozai, Project Director, Higher Education Commission were also present on this occasion.

