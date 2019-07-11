 Electrical engineer becomes robber to please wife

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) An electrical engineer in Gujranwala turned into a robber to impress his rich in-laws.

According to media reports, the guy named Abdul Manan, who did his engineering from China, turned into a dacoit to please his second wife and dominate his in-laws.

He tried to rob a car in Jalil Town area. The CCTV footage of the robbery was also revealed.

In the footage, Abdul Manan was seen robbing a person of his car while women were seen running.

Taking action against the robber, police arrested him along with other accused. Police also recovered stolen cash and car.

In his confession, Abdul Manan said that his in-laws are pretty rich. Tired of his wife’s taunts, he became a robber.

He said that he did not want to visit his in-laws without a car and that is why he thought of stealing a car.