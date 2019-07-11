UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

 Electrical Engineer Becomes Robber To Please Wife

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:55 PM

 Electrical engineer becomes robber to please wife

He said that he did not want to visit his in-laws without a car

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) An electrical engineer in Gujranwala turned into a robber to impress his rich in-laws.

According to media reports, the guy named Abdul Manan, who did his engineering from China, turned into a dacoit to please his second wife and dominate his in-laws.

He tried to rob a car in Jalil Town area. The CCTV footage of the robbery was also revealed.

In the footage, Abdul Manan was seen robbing a person of his car while women were seen running.

Taking action against the robber, police arrested him along with other accused. Police also recovered stolen cash and car.

In his confession, Abdul Manan said that his in-laws are pretty rich. Tired of his wife’s taunts, he became a robber.

He said that he did not want to visit his in-laws without a car and that is why he thought of stealing a car.

Related Topics

Police China Visit Car Wife Robbery Gujranwala Women Media From

Recent Stories

More than half Pakistanis (56%) reported praying 5 ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Parliament to Host in 2nd Half of 2019 Roun ..

10 seconds ago

Six tourists killed in storms in Greece

12 seconds ago

European stock markets rise at open 11 July 2019

13 seconds ago

TNSM Ameer Sufi Muhammad passes away after protrac ..

15 seconds ago

Bolivia Wants Russia to Consider Joint Space Proje ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.