Electrician Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) An electrician was electrocuted by touching with 11000 KV wires at Gulshan Iqbal colony, Thursday.
According to rescue sources, he was busy in his work when suddenly this incident occurred. As a result, he died on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Amin, a resident of Mansoorabad colony.
The body was handed over to the heirs.
