Electrician electrocuted to death, another injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :An electrician was electrocuted to death while another was injured while fixing an advertisement hoarding near the London Town area in Qasimabad town here on Thursday.

According to the police, 20 years old Ali Raza mistakenly went closer to11,000 KV transmission wire of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during work.

The electric shock instantly took his life while 21 years old Shahzad Rahim Bux was injured.

The police said both the electricians worked for a private company. The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.