Electrician Killed In Tube Well

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Electrician killed in tube well

An electrician was killed after falling into tube well in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An electrician was killed after falling into tube well in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a young electrician namely Yaseen resident of Chak 53/4 Takra was trying to drag out a defective motor from tube well with the help of a rope in Chak 548-GB Kallarwala when the rope broke and the electrician fell into the well.

As a result, he received severe injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody whereas investigation was under progress, he added.

