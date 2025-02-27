Electrician Shot Dead In Kharian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:24 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A 45-year-old electrician, Ahmad Ehsan, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants while working at a shop on the outskirts of Kharian.
According to rescue sources, the incident took place near Dara Shumali Masjid, Village Mandeer, on Dinga Road, where Ehsan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
Upon receiving information, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and initiated legal proceedings.
Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.
