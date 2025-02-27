Open Menu

Electrician Shot Dead In Kharian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Electrician shot dead in Kharian

A 45-year-old electrician, Ahmad Ehsan, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants while working at a shop on the outskirts of Kharian

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A 45-year-old electrician, Ahmad Ehsan, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants while working at a shop on the outskirts of Kharian.

According to rescue sources, the incident took place near Dara Shumali Masjid, Village Mandeer, on Dinga Road, where Ehsan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Upon receiving information, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and initiated legal proceedings.

Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

