Electricity being restored in phases after countrywide breakdown: Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Monday expressed confidence that the "electricity system," which was affected due to a major breakdown, would be restored by tonight.

Addressing a televised news conference, he said technical teams of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and other experts were busy rectifying the fault, which occurred in the North-South system at 7:34 a.m. today.

He said electricity was being restored in parts of the country in phases and "hopefully it will be completed by tonight.

The minister said the transmission system tripped due to unusual fluctuation in the voltage of the national grid.

