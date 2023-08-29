Electricity Bills: Committees being formed to address concerns of traders, civil society

Commissioner engineer Amir Khatak said on Tuesday that caretaker Prime Minister was personally monitoring the issue of electricity bills and committees were being formed at divisional and district level to address the concerns of traders and civil society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner engineer Amir Khatak said on Tuesday that caretaker Prime Minister was personally monitoring the issue of electricity bills and committees were being formed at divisional and district level to address the concerns of traders and civil society.

Presiding over a meeting here, Commissioner heard problems of traders, industrialists relating to electricity bills and said that government was fully aware of the reservations and concerns of the people and taking steps to resolve them.

He said that peaceful protest was the right of traders, however, added that their reservations would be addressed. He asked traders to cooperate with local authorities in maintaining law and order. Khattak also asked Mepco officials to take steps to solve consumers' problems and address their reservations through print, electronic and social media.

Deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir said that a crackdown has been launched to plug all loopholes causing power pilferage.

Mepco officials said that consumers were not being burdened with additional units in the electricity bills and loadshedding has been reduced considerably.

Traders community highlighted their problems relating to taxes, power theft, redressal of complaints, solar panels installation, payment of bills in installments and others.

Traders' representatives including chairman Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui, president Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal, Sheikh Fazal Elahi, Adnan Chughtai, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Sheikh Arshad, Iftikhar Ali Shah, Khawaja Yousuf, Suleha Hussain, Mian Afaq Leghari, Sheikh Muhammad Aslam, Syed Saqib Ali, Muhammad Shafiq, Sajid Ansari, Chaudhry Shahbaz, Syed Jafar Ali, Sheikh Javed Akhtar, Khalid Mahmood Qureshi, Rana Awais Ali, Nadeem Sheikh, Rao Liaquat Ali, Haji Abdul Ghafoor, Kamran Bhutta, and others were also present.