Electricity Bills May Be Paid In Three Installments: IESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Electricity bills may be paid in three installments: IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday said domestic consumers, utilizing up to 300 units having single phase meter, could pay their electricity bills in three equal installments and no surcharge would be imposed on them.

An IESCO spokesman said the decision was taken on the government directive. "Three installments of all such bills were made for the convenience of the valued consumers in the current critical situation," he said. It was done to mitigate burden on the general consumers in the odd hour, he added.

All the banks and post offices had been informed about the decision. However, if the consumers desired they could pay full bills too.

The spokesman said that last date of the bills was also extended till April 7, to facilitate the consumers.

The IESCO Chief has directed all field officers to promptly address the consumers' complaints, for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

