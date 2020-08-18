UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electricity Breakdown Troubles Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Electricity breakdown troubles residents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :In hot and humid weather of August, eight times power outages in cantt sub division of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) in a single day on Monday created lots of troubles for resident.

Electricity breakdown from 30-45 minutes for one time in Waqas Town, Ahsan Colony, Green Town, chungi no 1, Jamilabad and other areas began at noon and continued till late on Monday night, informed residents.

Faheem Soomro, a resident of Green Town told APP that he suffered a massive heart attack a month ago and doctors recommended him complete rest.

" Yesterday, I faced much difficulties to keep myself cool in these harsh weather conditions. We paid Rs 50,000 bill for July. and unfortunately MEPCO is teasing us by power outages, " he deplored.

Mrs Gul, a housewife said that her kids on line classes disrupted time and again on Monday in addition to prescription from head to toe due to power outages.

We are sick of our sub division mismanagement. In Oct last four to five hours load-shedding was a routine thrice a week in name of repair and maintenance. When we contacted the authorities concerned, they said the resident would not face load shedding and tripping in next summers, but it was a false claim. There was much tripping and load shedding in ongoing summers." she informed.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Ahsan Colony stated that whenever he contacted cantt sub division for information on unscheduled power outages , the phone was found busy.

This summers MEPCO has disturbed us a a lot in name of transformers repair and other excuses.

When contacted, SDO Cantt sub division, Asghar Kalroo stated that they were short of staff adding that forced load-shedding and permit for maintenance causes inconvenience for clients.

He said that they had their own limitations which customers cannot comprehend.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Load Shedding Weather Company July August From MEPCO

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

27 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

57 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.