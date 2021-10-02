UrduPoint.com

Electricity Connection Of FIEDMC Police Station Cut

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:44 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has cut the electricity connection of FIEDMC police station over non-payment of overdue bills.

Fesco spokesman said on Saturday that FIEDMC police station had been defaulter of Rs 2.

5m for the last 3 years. The Fesco management repeatedly requested for the payment of arrears but the police station staff did not pay any heed towards the requests.

Therefore, the authorities issued orders for disconnection of electricity supplyto FIEDMC police station.

