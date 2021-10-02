Electricity connection of FIEDMC police station cut

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has cut the electricity connection of FIEDMC police station over non-payment of overdue bills

Fesco spokesman said on Saturday that FIEDMC police station had been defaulter of Rs 2.

5m for the last 3 years. The Fesco management repeatedly requested for the payment of arrears but the police station staff did not pay any heed towards the requests.

Therefore, the authorities issued orders for disconnection of electricity supplyto FIEDMC police station.