Electricity Connections Of 39 Private Defaulters Disconnected: Peshawar Electric Supply Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:39 PM

Electricity connections of 39 private defaulters disconnected: Peshawar Electric Supply Company

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) had disconnected the electricity connections of 39 consumers owing to nonpayment of dues in Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Bannu and Hazara circles on Friday, said a spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) had disconnected the electricity connections of 39 consumers owing to nonpayment of dues in Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Bannu and Hazara circles on Friday, said a spokesman.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) following the directives of the Power Division has started disconnecting power connections of the major private defaulters.

The spokesman said that in Peshawar Circle, power connection of Dost Muhammad was disconnected for non-payment of Rs3143000, Ajab Khan of Regi Kandar for Rs 2950,000, Masomar for Rs 2947000, Karamat Shah of Regi for Rs2939000,� Abdullah Shah Regi and SabirKhan for Rs 2938000, Shafiullah Khan and Mosmir Khan, Miskeen Noor Khan of Regifor Rs2934000, Khalid Khan Kandaray for Rs2931000, Abdul Wahid for Rs2930000, HawasGul Yusafzai for Rs2922000, Shamshad for Rs2921000,� Muhammad Anwar Regi for Rs2918000, Umer Khan for Rs2917000, Muhammad Anwar Afridi for Rs2915000, Haji Gul Afridi,Hidayatullah, Amin Jan, Muhammad Saeed for Rs2914000,� Abdul Ghafoor Kandary Regi for Rs2913000, HayatMir Yusafzai and Muzzaffar Khan for Rs2912000, Saeedur Rehman for Rs2911000, and Khial Muhammad Yusafzai for Rs2910000.

� In Khyber Cirlce, the power connections of industrialist Riaz Arshad and Shahid Iqbal were disconnected for nonpayment of Rs7498000 and Rs3915000 respectively.

In Swat Circle, the power supply of Ali Khan was disconnected for unpaid due of Rs 4554000. In Bannu Circle, the power supply of Rabnawaz Ice Factory was disconnected for Rs 6004000, WSSP for Rs 4689000, and Irrigation Tube-well for Rs 4094000. In Hazara Circle the power supply of Shahjehan Khan Anharflour mill was disconnected for Rs 4465000.

The spokesman warned the remaining defaulters to pay their dues in time or otherwise their power supply would be disconnected without any further notice and will not be restored until the payment of dues.

