Electricity Consumers Given Relief Up To Rs 65 Bln During Last Two Months: Dastgir

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that the electricity consumers were given up to Rs 65 billion relief in fuel price adjustment (FPA) during the last two months.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he said that the FPA amounting Rs 9.89 was charged on a unit during June as electricity was produced using expensive fuel, including Furnace oil, High Speed Diesel and Coal.

"The adjustment for June was Rs 9.88 per unit while now it has been now reduced to 22 paisa per unit," he said.

The electricity consumers, he said, using up to 300 units during the month of June had been provided relief and its overall impact was Rs 35 billion. Similarly, the tube wells were also exempted from FPA during June, he added.

He said that as per instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government had fully passed on the relief to the consumers.

"The electricity consumers would see the relief in the electricity bill in the next month as FPA has been reduced from Rs 9.89 to 22 paisa" he maintained.

The minister said that total electricity generation from local Thar coal would jump to 1,320 MW in December with the addition of 330 MW by ThalNova Power, a plant of Thar Ltd.

The prime minister, the other day, formally inaugurated 330 MW HUBCO Thar Coal Power Plant which increased the electricity generation to 990 MW from local Thar coal.

Dastgir said that another 1,320 MW Shanghi Electric Thar Coal Power Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would become operational before the next summer which would help double the electricity generation to 2,640 MW.

