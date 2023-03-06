Electricity department issues schedule for power shutdown

The electricity department here issued a power shutdown schedule at all electric feeders of the sub-division of the city due to the repairing of power supply lines and trees' branch cutting

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):The electricity department here issued a power shutdown schedule at all electric feeders of the sub-division of the city due to the repairing of power supply lines and trees' branch cutting.

This was informed by the spokesperson of the electric department in a press release issued here on Sunday.

According to the schedule, the power supply on feeders will remain suspended at all feeders of Muzaffarabad sub-division city -2 during the month of March from 9: am to 3:00 pm.

The schedule issued by the Deputy Director Muzaffarabad Sub-Division city -2, as per the details, on March 6, the suspension of electricity feeders of Kohala-1,city-2, city-4, Brarkot, Noseri, Domail and Chatter, on March,8, Kohala-1,city-2,city-4 Brarkot, Noseri, Domail and Chatter, on March,11, State Bank feeder, Kohala-1,city-2,city-4, Brarkot, Noseri, Domail and Chatter and on March, 13,15,20,22, the suspension of power supply to the feeders of Kohala-1 city-2,city-4 Brarkot, Noseri, Domail and Chatter from 9:am to 3:00 pm respectively.