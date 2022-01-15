Electricity distribution system installed at FDA City

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has completed the electricity distribution system in different blocks of FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has completed the electricity distribution system in different blocks of FDA City.

Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood has asked the owners of the plots (allottees) to construct their homes and get completion certificates from the department otherwise they would have to pay fines.

He said that according to policy, the time frame for construction of homes in the colony is three years and three month after completion of development work and getting completion certificate from the department is mandatory for owners.

He said that electricity feeders No 7, 10 and 12 have been made functional and plot owners can get electricity connections.

He said that the electricity distribution system blocks No A-3 and A-4 has been completed from August 2021, hence owners of plots complete construction of their homes by November 10, 2024.

The electric system in block A-7 from feeder No 12 has been executed from July 5, 2021 hence plot owners construct their homes till October 2024.

The electricity distribution from Feeder No 10 has also been completed from January 3, 2022 and plot owners complete their homes till March 3, 2025.