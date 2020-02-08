Electricity distribution system to be improved : Asad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has said that the capacity of the system of power distribution network should be enhanced by upgrading the feeders, transformers and other infrastructure.He was chairing a meeting to review IESCO proposals for improvement of electricity infrastructure in Islamabad.

Special Advisor to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, CEO IESCO attended the meeting. CEO IESCO briefed the minister on the proposed projects which are aimed at improving the service quality of Islamabad power system.

Under the projects, two grid stations of 220kV and 132 kV are planned to be constructed for Islamabad region.

The grid stations will upgrade the transmission system of NTDC and IESCO. The project is estimated to cost Rs 16 billion over 3 years.The Minister was briefed that 4 new service centres will be established to address the grievance of the consumers, alongside new offices at circle, division and sub-division level.He also said that IESCO should meet the requirements of the consumers while meeting the quality standards.

He directed that the standards set by NEPRA should be followed, so that the consumers receive the service they pay for.