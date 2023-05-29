UrduPoint.com

Electricity Generation Capacity To Tarbela To Jump To 6, 418 MW In 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Electricity generation capacity to Tarbela to jump to 6, 418 MW in 2025

The total electricity generation capacity of Tarbela Power House will jump to 6,418 megawatts (MW) from the existing 4,888 MW after the commissioning of the Tarbela 5th Extension Project scheduled to be completed in 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):The total electricity generation capacity of Tarbela Power House will jump to 6,418 megawatts (MW) from the existing 4,888 MW after the commissioning of the Tarbela 5th Extension Project scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Official sources told APP here that the cumulative generation capacity of the project stood at 1530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each.

On completion, the project would provide 1.347 billion units of environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on average every year.

WAPDA is constructing the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam. World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are providing financial assistance for the project to the tune of US$ 390 million and US$ 300 million respectively.

\395

Related Topics

World Bank Electricity Dam Bank From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US dollar

3 minutes ago
 FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status ..

FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status to furniture sector

8 minutes ago
 SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial ..

SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial contracts'

8 minutes ago
 Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

46 minutes ago
 Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal ..

Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes B ..

Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes Blasters by 78 runs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.