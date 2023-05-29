Electricity generation capacity to Tarbela to jump to 6, 418 MW in 2025

The total electricity generation capacity of Tarbela Power House will jump to 6,418 megawatts (MW) from the existing 4,888 MW after the commissioning of the Tarbela 5th Extension Project scheduled to be completed in 2025

Official sources told APP here that the cumulative generation capacity of the project stood at 1530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each.

On completion, the project would provide 1.347 billion units of environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on average every year.

WAPDA is constructing the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam. World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are providing financial assistance for the project to the tune of US$ 390 million and US$ 300 million respectively.

