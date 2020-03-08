UrduPoint.com
Electricity Issue Of Dir To Be Resolved Soon: Bashir Khan

Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

TIMERGARA, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary on Privatization Muhammad Bashir Khan Sunday said that the government is taking initiatives to facilitate people and he would spent Rs8 billion to resolve the electricity problem in the area.

He said this while inaugurating of Makhai Dara Dir lower worth 1.

5 million rupees.

He said that small business and industries will boost with the help of 41 megawatt electricity in whole district.

He said that 3.5 millions rupees allocated for Jundol grid station and 3.5 millions rupees for Maidan grid station.

Bashir Khan said that he had given huge money for repairing of transformers that would resolve the dripping issue.

