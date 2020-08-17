UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electricity Issues Of District Haripur Would Be Resolved For Next 70 After Completion Of Ongoing Projects: Omer Ayub

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:05 PM

Electricity issues of district Haripur would be resolved for next 70 after completion of ongoing projects: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said that after completion of electricity projects in district Haripur, the issue will be resolved for next 70 years

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said that after completion of electricity projects in district Haripur, the issue will be resolved for next 70 years.

He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Khoi Nara Vijjian Sui gas provision project.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to bring transparency in the system and eliminate the corruption from our society, disbursement of 125 billion rupees amongst the needy people transparently is the proof of his dedication for the change of the system.

Omer Ayub Khan said that owing to the outbreak of Corona virus the development process of the country was slow down but now it would start at full pace and provide huge opportunities to the masses.

The minister further said that district Haripur was deprived and people were facing day to day electricity issues but his government initiated many electricity provision, electricity feeder, Khanpur, Hattar and many other grid stations worth billions of rupees which would resolve electricity-related issues of the district for next 70 years.

Talking about the electricity and gas provision schemes worth 104.3 million rupees for the Kohi Nara and Vijjian, he said the agriculture of both areas would be developed after completion of the projects, property prices would also be increased.

Earlier, while addressing MPA Arshad Ayub Khan said that these developmental projects were the result of the confidence of the masses on PTI and their family that they favored them in the last general elections.

He further said that Haripur is the only district in KP where only in PK-41 developmental schemes worth 20 billion rupees were initiated which would change the fate of the residents of district.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Agriculture Nara Haripur Khanpur Gas Family From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million PK-41

Recent Stories

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

8 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

8 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

9 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

9 minutes ago

Japan ramps up aid to Mauritius after oil spill

3 minutes ago

District Administration inspects 223 hotels, 230 s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.