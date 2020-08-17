Electricity issues of district Haripur would be resolved for next 70 after completion of ongoing projects: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said that after completion of electricity projects in district Haripur, the issue will be resolved for next 70 years

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said that after completion of electricity projects in district Haripur, the issue will be resolved for next 70 years.

He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Khoi Nara Vijjian Sui gas provision project.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to bring transparency in the system and eliminate the corruption from our society, disbursement of 125 billion rupees amongst the needy people transparently is the proof of his dedication for the change of the system.

Omer Ayub Khan said that owing to the outbreak of Corona virus the development process of the country was slow down but now it would start at full pace and provide huge opportunities to the masses.

The minister further said that district Haripur was deprived and people were facing day to day electricity issues but his government initiated many electricity provision, electricity feeder, Khanpur, Hattar and many other grid stations worth billions of rupees which would resolve electricity-related issues of the district for next 70 years.

Talking about the electricity and gas provision schemes worth 104.3 million rupees for the Kohi Nara and Vijjian, he said the agriculture of both areas would be developed after completion of the projects, property prices would also be increased.

Earlier, while addressing MPA Arshad Ayub Khan said that these developmental projects were the result of the confidence of the masses on PTI and their family that they favored them in the last general elections.

He further said that Haripur is the only district in KP where only in PK-41 developmental schemes worth 20 billion rupees were initiated which would change the fate of the residents of district.