UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electricity Issues Of Haripur District To Be Resolved For Next 70 Years After Projects' Completion: Omer Ayub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Electricity issues of Haripur district to be resolved for next 70 years after projects' completion: Omer Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said with the completion of ongoing power projects, the electricity issues of the Haripur district would be resolved for next 70 years.

He was addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Khoi Nara Vijjian Sui gas provision project.

The said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard to bring transparency in the system and eliminate corruption from the society. The transparent disbursement of Rs 125 billion among the needy people was the proof of his dedication for a change in the system.

Omer Ayub said due to the outbreak of coronavirus the the country's development process had slowed down, however, it would now start on fast-track basis.

He said the Haripur district kept deprived of the development projects and that was why its people had been facing many problems, including shortage of electricity.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government initiated many electricity projects in the district, including setting up feeders and grid stations in Khanpur, Hattar and other areas costing billions of rupees, to resolve the power issues.

Talking about the electricity and gas provision schemes worth Rs104.3 million for Kohi Nara and Vijjian, he said the agriculture in both the areas would be developed after completion of the projects.

Earlier, Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Arshad Ayub Khan said thee development projects launched in the area were the result of the people's confidence, who had voted for the PTI and his family in the last general election.

He said Haripur was the only district in KP where development schemes worth Rs 20 billion were initiated.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Agriculture Nara Haripur Khanpur Gas Family From Government Billion Million Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

30 seconds ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

37 seconds ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

47 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

31 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

46 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.