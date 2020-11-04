Electricity issues of Swabi to be resolved: Asad Qaiser

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that resolving issues of electricity in the Swabi district required timely completion of power and electricity related projects.

He said that earliest completion of the projects would resolve the load shedding issues in district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress of ongoing power and electricity projects here.

The speaker said that people in Swabi district were facing the issues of loadshedding and the low voltage of electricity.

He said that the electricity issues in the district would be resolved till next summer season.

Federal Minister for Energy and Power Umer Ayub Khan instructed all the concerned for early completion of power and electricity related projects in Swabi .

He also assured the speaker that these projects would be completed professionally to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy, PESCO chief and other senior Federal and provincial officers.