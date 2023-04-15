UrduPoint.com

Electricity Load Shedding Continues In Different Areas Of Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Electricity load shedding continues in different areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Electricity load shedding continues in different areas of Peshawar even during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The Electricity remains off for 6 to 8 hours in the inner city of Peshawar and adjacent areas including Zaryab College, Faqirabad, Rasheedabad, Charsadda Road, Nasapa Bala, Khazana, Dalazak Road and other areas of the cities including the interior city area.

In some places, the duration of load shedding in rural areas of Peshawar has reached 12 to 14 hours.

Despite the government's announcements, load shedding is being done during Sehri and Iftar, most of the citizens registered their complaints and made a request to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take immediate action in this regard.

The people are facing load shedding from the areas where 100 per cent recovery to PESCO including the Inner city areas but uncalled load shedding continued and the rural areas are also facing water shortages due to prolonged power outages.

