Electricity Meters Strips Being Protected To Identify Pilferage Activity

Muhammad Irfan Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : Electricity meters' strips were being enclosed inside meters for their protection to enable officials detect any power-pilferage-related human intervention and alteration.

This was stated by Superintending engineer Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Muzaffargarh circle, engineer Nazar Muhammad Dab in a statement here Tuesday.

He said that operation against power pilferers would continue unhindered and no one would be spared no matter how influential the consumer may be.

He said that 223 power pilferers were caught red handed while stealing power through different techniques in Mepco Muzaffargarh circle. Over Rs 4.7 million fine was imposed on them after officials detected 262,728 units pilfered.

Moreover, FIRs were got registered against 148 power pilferers.

He appealed the people to cooperate with Mepco and help identify power pilferers pleading that such elements were causing loss of revenue.

