Electricity Meters To Be Installed In All Sindh Govt Residential Colonies

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Electricity meters to be installed in all Sindh govt residential colonies

The Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee on Finance, Thursday, decided to install electricity meters in residential colonies of all government department and institutions and also granted approval for paying off dues of K-Electric and various other projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee on Finance, Thursday, decided to install electricity meters in residential colonies of all government department and institutions and also granted approval for paying off dues of K-Electric and various other projects.

The Sub-Committee on Finance, in a meeting jointly chaired by Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, brought under consideration financial affairs of various departments including the liabilities of K-Electric, said a statement issued here.

Both the ministers unanimously approved the payment of water and electricity dues of the Labor Department office located in the State Life Building while another amount was approved to pay off salary dues of the former employees of Larkana Development Authority.

The Sub-Committee also granted approval for Sanctions of pay construction of Malir River Bridge and water courses of the Department of Agriculture and recruit a Chief Engineer to look after the legal affairs of the Building Department, the statement said.

