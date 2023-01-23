Electricity outage may affect traffic signals: NHMP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have warned citizens to exercise caution while driving as widespread electricity outages may affect traffic signals in many areas.

In a public service announcement on Monday, the NHMP said that according to unconfirmed reports, restoration efforts may take between 15 to 20 hours.

As a precautionary measure, officials have urged citizens to ensure their cars and houses are properly locked in case of prolonged power outages and darkness, in order to avoid any untoward incidents related to law and order.