UrduPoint.com

Electricity Outage May Affect Traffic Signals: NHMP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Electricity outage may affect traffic signals: NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have warned citizens to exercise caution while driving as widespread electricity outages may affect traffic signals in many areas.

In a public service announcement on Monday, the NHMP said that according to unconfirmed reports, restoration efforts may take between 15 to 20 hours.

As a precautionary measure, officials have urged citizens to ensure their cars and houses are properly locked in case of prolonged power outages and darkness, in order to avoid any untoward incidents related to law and order.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Motorway Law And Order Traffic May

Recent Stories

UAE students to present pioneering research at Ara ..

UAE students to present pioneering research at Arab Health

17 minutes ago
 Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Cul ..

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Culture and ALECSO to expand site ..

47 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

2 hours ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.