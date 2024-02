Electricity pilferage detected at 15 houses in Mohlanwal

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chuhng Sub-Division SDO Ahmed Faraz, along with his team, conducted anti-power theft operation in Mohlinwal village and found electricity pilferage at 15 houses there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chuhng Sub-Division SDO Ahmed Faraz, along with his team, conducted anti-power theft operation in Mohlinwal village and found electricity pilferage at 15 houses there.

According to a LESCO spokesman on Wednesday, the accused were stealing electricity by hooking wires on the the transmission line of the company, asserting that the inspection team removed all hooks and seized the wires used in the power theft. The company also submitted FIR applications against the accused with the local police station.