Open Menu

Electricity Pilferers Attack LESCO's Inspection Team In Batapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Electricity pilferers attack LESCO's inspection team in Batapur

Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) inspection team headed by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Batapur Sub-Division was attacked by electricity pilferers during a search operation, as part of its ongoing anti-power theft campaign, under the supervision of X-En Shalimar Division here in area of Batapur on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) inspection team headed by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Batapur Sub-Division was attacked by electricity pilferers during a search operation, as part of its ongoing anti-power theft campaign, under the supervision of X-En Shalimar Division here in area of Batapur on Monday.

The inspection team disconnected the power supply to all the accused and also submitted an FIR application against them with the local police station.

Meanwhile, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider said that LESCO officials and officers taking part in the anti-electricity theft and recovery campaign are engaged in a national service, adding that mistreatment of LESCO staffers by gangster elements will not be tolerated in any case.

Related Topics

Lahore Electricity Police Station Company FIR All LESCO

Recent Stories

Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zai ..

Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published

5 minutes ago
 Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commi ..

Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner

13 minutes ago
 Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestin ..

Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China

13 minutes ago
 Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elect ..

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District

17 minutes ago
 CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior ..

CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.

20 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen t ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

20 minutes ago
Separate portal to be established for addressing p ..

Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..

20 minutes ago
 54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.S ..

54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN

20 minutes ago
 Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes ..

Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi

20 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

17 minutes ago
 Union calls public transport strike across Germany ..

Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday

17 minutes ago
 Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan