LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) inspection team headed by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Batapur Sub-Division was attacked by electricity pilferers during a search operation, as part of its ongoing anti-power theft campaign, under the supervision of X-En Shalimar Division here in area of Batapur on Monday.

The inspection team disconnected the power supply to all the accused and also submitted an FIR application against them with the local police station.

Meanwhile, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider said that LESCO officials and officers taking part in the anti-electricity theft and recovery campaign are engaged in a national service, adding that mistreatment of LESCO staffers by gangster elements will not be tolerated in any case.