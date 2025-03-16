Electricity pole falls on car

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) An electricity pole fell on a car on Eidgah Road in the city, badly damaging the vehicle.

However, no loss of life was reported. Rescue 1122 said that their control room received a phone call, informing them that an electricity pole had fallen on a car on Eidgah Road in Seraiki Chowk area.

Rescuers along with vehicles were dispatched to the area. The electricity pole fell on the car when construction of the road was underway. The rescuers removed the pole from the vehicle. Later, the electricity supply to the area was restored.