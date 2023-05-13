Electricity pole removed from Jinnah Colony Chowk

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has removed an electricity pole from Jinnah Colony Chowk as it was posing serious threats to the passersby as well as vehicular traffic

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that Director FESCO board Iftikhar Ansari received repeated complaints that an electricity pole erected by the company in Jinnah Colony Chowk was posing serious threats and it may cause any untoward incident.

Hence, Director FESCO Board directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed for immediately removal of the electricity pole to a nearby safer place.

Consequently, FESCO Chief directed the General Manager Operation Rana Muhammad Ayub who supervised the removal process and the electricity pole was shifted to a nearby safer place in the same Chowk, he added.