Electricity Prices Hiked By Rs 9.30 Per Unit

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 01:24 PM

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023) Chairman,Vice Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Ch. Waheed Arshad, Rana Waseem Hanif and Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat said that the recent increase of 7.50 rupees per unit by the government, in addition to fuel adjustment measures by Nepra, increase of 1.80 rupees per unit, which has increased to 9.30 rupees per unit in total.

In this way, the power tariff has increased by 34% in 15 months, calling it the worst enemy for the industry and said that according to the report of the Standing Committee on Energy of the National Assembly, electricity worth 1500 billion rupees was stolen in 15 months.

Due to non-receipt of bills of 5 billion 28 crore units, the issue of circular debt is 23 billion rupees. Line losses are 22 billion rupees. The burden of power theft, corruption and all technical mismanagement has been put on the industry.

Electricity is already the most expensive in Pakistan compared to all countries in the region. And now, with further intelligent increase in it, the destruction and destruction of the industry is certain.

62% of Pakistan's total exports are from textiles. A special tariff should be made for the export industry, especially the textile sector which starts from cotton ginning and goes to spinning, weaving, dyeing,printing, garments.

Which is under the production price of electricity so that domestic exports increase. As the producer's cost of production decreases, its effects will spread to the prices of local raw materials, which will have a positive effect on the prices of locally produced cotton, which will significantly improve agriculture.

He said that the 50% MDI charges applied to the ailing cotton ginning industry is equivalent to extortion money. Don't blame the industry.

