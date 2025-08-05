Electricity Prices Likely To Drop By Rs. 0.77 Per Unit
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Electricity consumers across the country may soon receive another financial relief, as a further reduction of Rs. 0.77 per unit (inclusive of taxes) in power tariffs is expected in the upcoming billing cycle. The anticipated relief comes under the heads of Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) and Fuel price Adjustment (FPA).
According to NEPRA, the fourth quarterly adjustment for the fiscal year 2024–25 was submitted by power distribution companies (DISCOs), to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which held a public hearing on August 4, 2025. Based on the hearing, NEPRA is likely to approve a negative adjustment of Rs 1.89 per unit, which will be reflected in electricity bills for the months of August, September, and October.
This expected reduction is primarily due to revised agreements with power generation companies, increased power demand, and the integration of captive power plants into the national grid—resulting in lower overall production costs.
Consequently, a reduction of Rs 0.34 per unit under this head is expected to appear in August’s bills.
Simultaneously, for June 2025’s fuel cost adjustment, the Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guaranteed (CPPA-G) submitted its request to NEPRA on July 16. A hearing was conducted on July 3, 2025, and according to preliminary assessments, a further reduction of Rs 0.78 per unit is expected to be applied to August bills. This comes after consumers had already received a Rs. 0.50 per unit relief in their July bills. The remaining Rs 0.28 per unit will now be adjusted in August.
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM calls SMEs engine of inclusive growth, innovation & employment empowering Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
529 FIRs registered against traffic violators4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day in Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
WASA directed for crackdown against chronic defaulters for 100% recovery4 minutes ago
-
People across KP express solidarity with Kashmiris, condemn Indian atrocities4 minutes ago
-
Electricity prices likely to drop by Rs. 0.77 per unit4 minutes ago
-
SU awards certificates to first batch of staff completing English language training4 minutes ago
-
Darri Town Chairman Announced grand Musical program on 13th August in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
SU’s Panah Shah model school organizes patriotic event as part of independence celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Politician & Social figure reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police conduct flag march to ensure law & 0rder5 minutes ago
-
IIOJK: Where freedom is a crime and silence is survival5 minutes ago