Electricity Production Breaks All Previous Records

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Electricity production breaks all previous records

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :All records of electricity production were broken on August 21st and the highest production of electricity was recorded.

The highest generation ever recorded last night was 25516MW, said a press release.

It broke the previous record of 24,600 MW recorded on August 18, while on August 21st, the highest ever energy in a single day was also recorded at 558.35GWH.

The previous energy record was 555.45GWH on July 8.

